Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped

The #RealBeaters faction of Twitter has been quite active since the start of the Pangenesis and yet again, the soldiers of one-handed harmony are back at it again. After adult actress Alexis Texas was trending nationally on Twitter, folks followed the trend and swiftly realize they weren’t going to be witnessing some thickly thorough cakes.
Alexis Texas is an award-winning pornographic actress who definitely earned her PAWG status, and if we need to explain that, just back away from this post. For the rest who do follow the scent of the soup we’re stirring, Texas is world-renowned for her considerable, ahem, assets, and spirited performances.
Texas was in the news a few weeks ago after landing in some hot water with officials in Iran after she appeared in a video with Iranian artist Sasy wearing a revealing outfit. In the clip, Texas is seen wearing a traditional head covering but took it off to reveal a skintight outfit underneath, sparking authorities to dub the video being “more dangerous than polio.”
Sasy currently resides in the United States after leaving Iran in 2009, but his videos remain huge with Iranian youth and it appears that this newest clip for the track “Tehran Tokyo” and was distributed by the Rubika app according to widespread reports.
However, it appears that her name got going on Twitter due to an app or game that gives users a matchy first and last name, not for thunderous booty cheek meats.
We’ve got the reactions from the Real Beaters gang below, along with some IG snaps.
—
Photo: WENN
1.
Alexis Texas trending and it's no ass anywhere in the thread pic.twitter.com/Q4vtVZ75Fa— Mamba (@Blkgy) March 24, 2021
2.
Alexis Texas trending and not a single pic, what is wrong with yall pic.twitter.com/uzdD2fQsMt— The Williams (@uppity_cedric) March 24, 2021
3.
For all y’all who aren’t aware of the original Alexis Texas, don’t scroll down in public 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/SoiKqVVSE0— Kai Sempai (@Sensei_le_Kai) March 24, 2021
4.
Hannah Montana was originally going to be named 'Alexis Texas'.— WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) March 24, 2021
5.
Me seeing Alexis Texas trending vs why it's trending. pic.twitter.com/eH2XMycVzm— Chris (@CBM_86) March 24, 2021
6.
Saw Alexis Texas trending expecting to see that magnificent piece of ass pic.twitter.com/rIkjUeS1Nb— Alexander (@DilatedOjOs) March 24, 2021
7.
y’all got alexis texas meanwhile i got this pic.twitter.com/S6QOYtJYox— louis’ gf (real)// check 📌 (@RAINBRRYVIBEZ) March 24, 2021
8.
I see all my Kings talking about Alexis Texas, but let us know forget that she is a strong opposer of the Blacks. pic.twitter.com/AbriFaldQx— insubordinate and churlish (@iTalkWet) March 24, 2021
9.
WHERES ALEXIS TEXAS. ALOHAAA AH YES YES /ly ? i guess pic.twitter.com/hzoYcNcrTl— ًrey/dizzy/geo ↯ jupiter's #1 fan (@dreamb0y_) March 24, 2021
10.
when but no pussy— Jamius (@freelanceburner) March 24, 2021
Alexis Texas
is trending pic.twitter.com/wxZgr0sS4b
11.
Me seeing “Alexis Texas” trending vs when I see what the trend really is about. pic.twitter.com/0KC6ALqNfK— SSJ Gohan (@DrunkOnSaturday) March 24, 2021
12.
move over alexis texas pic.twitter.com/g5GGNLEVrg— jo (@igaveyamomaids) March 24, 2021
13.
Me when people started posting pictures in the Alexis Texas thread pic.twitter.com/4EipkL7g5P— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 24, 2021
14.
Trying not to push the Alexis Texas trend while my wife is next to me pic.twitter.com/WA2gBYg0C2— M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) March 24, 2021
15.
Holdup how do all the girls know who Alexis Texas is? pic.twitter.com/WWMrE0cgKk— Swerv (@highimswerv) March 24, 2021
16.
Me looking at the Alexis Texas trend but see no ass pic.twitter.com/4QgWglpCE4— cesar (@jebaiting) March 24, 2021
17.
how backwards is Alexis Texas trending but there is no pics of her anywhere. pic.twitter.com/YokEUvxOEQ— Y U R I I (@iceonyurii) March 24, 2021
18.
alexis Texas is trending but like.. where are all the pictures pic.twitter.com/RM4v237107— Outranked (@OutrankedTV) March 24, 2021
19.
Me when my wife asks me if I know who Alexis Texas is... pic.twitter.com/xMBATF2vD9— They Call Me The Mastadon... (@DarthJerm) March 24, 2021
20.
Me getting ready to see why Alexis Texas is trending pic.twitter.com/Jl7BGQ9gU6— Kyle Whitesell (@kpwhites) March 24, 2021