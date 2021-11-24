All 3 Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Found Guilty, All Facing Life

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After over 11 hours of deliberation, all three of the men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty. Hey, even a broken clock is right twice a day, right?

The Justice system is still rigged in favor of a certain complexion (see: Kyle Rittenhouse), but sometimes it does get things right. Mind you, it was clear as day that three racist bozos clearly ran down Arbery and murdered him for the crime of being Black and jogging in Georgia, but the trial by jury still had to go down.

Reports NewsOne:

The convictions of father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael along with their friend and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan — who all racially profiled Ahmaud Arbery before arming themselves, following him in vehicles, trapping him in the street and shooting the 25-year-old jogger dead in broad daylight in a killing that was recorded on video — likely means the trio of suspected white supremacists will spend the rest of their natural lives in prison.

All three were indicted by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges as well as aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMicheal was found guilty on all counts.

Greg McMicheal was found guilty on all but one of the charges and William Bryan was found guilty on all but three of the charges. There were nine counts that the jury had to consider.

Did we mention that they did everything not to see this case through and it was weeks before anyone was even arrested? Black people with their eyes firmly on the jig know this is just one case. But we’ll take this small W for justice being served despite the fact it won’t bring Ahmaud back.

Peep the reactions reverberating through social media below. Let us know what you think in the comments, and prep yourself for salty white tears (FYI: the jury of 12 featured 11 white people). Now we await the sentencing as they all face life in prison, and the pending federal charges.

Prayers up to the Arbery family.