Amber Ruffin Fired From White House Correspondents Dinner Hosting Gig For Keeping It Real About Donald Trump’s Administration

We can add the White House Correspondents’ Association to the growing list of cowards who are afraid of Donald Trump and his bat-sh*t-crazy administration.Spotted on The Daily Beast, comedian Amber Ruffin lost her gig as host of the upcoming White House Correspondents Dinner in April. It’s all because she said during a podcast that she plans to keep it real about Trump and the MAGA regime. Of course, Orange Mussolini’s administration was BIG MAD about her comments.On Thursday, Ruffin said on an episode of The Daily Beast podcast that she would not be doing the “both sides” thing regarding her jokes as instructed by the WHCA.In response to Ruffin stating the obvious Felon 47’s second stint as president, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich called Ruffin a “2nd rate comedian” on X, formerly Twitter on Friday. “What kind of responsible, sensible journalist would attend something like this?” he wrote. “More importantly, what kind of company would sponsor such a hate-filled and violence-inspiring event?”Keep in mind this works for a regime that is rounding up people and deporting them, sending them to a notorious El Salvadoran prison without giving them their due process. Per The Daily Beast:

She told hosts comedian Samantha Bee and Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles that the Trump administration are “kind of a bunch of murderers,” adding that playing to both sides “makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn’t get to feel that way, ’cause they’re not.”

A Saturday letter from Eugene Daniels, the president of the WHCA, to its members announced that he had been “re-envisioning” the April 26 dinner “for the past couple of weeks.” The WHCA is independent from the White House.

“As a first step, I wanted to share that the WHCA board has unanimously decided we are no longer featuring a comedic performance this year,” wrote Daniels, who is also a political correspondent for MSNBC. “At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”

Daniels & The WHCA Initially Had High Praise For Ruffin

Social Media Is Not Feeling The Decision To Fire Ruffin

