Amber Ruffin Fired By WHCA Following Podcast Comments
Amber Ruffin Fired From White House Correspondents Dinner Hosting Gig For Keeping It Real About Donald Trump’s Administration
She told hosts comedian Samantha Bee and Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles that the Trump administration are “kind of a bunch of murderers,” adding that playing to both sides “makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn’t get to feel that way, ’cause they’re not.”
A Saturday letter from Eugene Daniels, the president of the WHCA, to its members announced that he had been “re-envisioning” the April 26 dinner “for the past couple of weeks.” The WHCA is independent from the White House.
“As a first step, I wanted to share that the WHCA board has unanimously decided we are no longer featuring a comedic performance this year,” wrote Daniels, who is also a political correspondent for MSNBC. “At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”
Daniels & The WHCA Initially Had High Praise For RuffinDaniels’ statement comes after he had high praise for Ruffin who previously hosted a late-night talk show on Peacock and is also a writer on Seth Myers’ show. “When I began to think about what entertainer would be a perfect fit for the dinner this year, Amber was immediately at the top of my list,” Daniels said in an initial statement announcing after she got the gig. “She has the ability to walk the line between blistering commentary and humor all while provoking her audience to think about the important issues of the day. I’m thrilled and honored she said yes.”
Social Media Is Not Feeling The Decision To Fire RuffinAs expected, the reaction to Ruffin’s firing for keeping it real is sparking outrage. What’s even more hilarious is Donald Trump and his lying Karen of a press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, won’t even be there, so seeing Daniels and the WHCA buckle under the MAGA pressure to appease someone who doesn’t even care for the event that he has in the past said was “so boring and so negative.” “These people are fucking cowards,” journalist Michael Harriot wrote on X. Another post read, “Where are all the “freedom of speech” “nothing is off limits” comedians for Amber Ruffin? Any time people don’t line a joke they can’t wait to tell us how it’s a violation of their rights. Anything for Amber yet?” All valid points. We truly hope some journalists and other comedians will stand in solidarity with Amber Ruffin because what is happening in this country is not normal. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
