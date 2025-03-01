Angie Stone Passes Away At 63, Tributes Pour In On X
Iconic Singer/Songwriter Angie Stone Passes Away At 63
The late star’s rep Deborah R. Champagne tells TMZ … Angie left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash. No other details are known at this point.
Deborah tells us she just spoke to Angie last night … and the news has rocked and devastated friends and family.Angie Stone, born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, emerged onto the music scene as a member of The Sequence, the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records. They would go on to release three albums from 1979 and 1985. Their song “Funk You Up” would go on to be sampled in numerous tracks, notably Dr Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin” and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” Stone would take her act the solo route in the 90s, dropping her debut gold album Black Diamond. Two years later she would drop “Wish I Didn’t Miss You Anymore.” Stone was also known for her contributions to D’Angelo’s albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo, they also share a son, Michael. Stone also has a daughter named Diamond and two grandchildren.
Social Media Is StunnedThe three-time Grammy Award winner and a two-time Soul Train Lady of Soul Award recipient’s shocking death is sparking tributes all over social media. “Rest in paradise Angie Stone. We are losing too many legends,” the caption for a post on X, formerly Twitter read featuring a clip of Stone sing in the film The Fighting Temptations. “Damn. Life is so fragile man,” another user wrote. Our condolences go out to Angie Stone’s family. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
