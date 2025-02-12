Subscribe
Recording Artists

Kanye West Scolded By Lyor Cohen, Dropped By Shopify & More

Antisemite Ye fka Kanye West Gets Scolded By Lyor Cohen, Dropped By Shopify & More

Published on February 12, 2025
  Ye fka Kanye West has been tripling down on his antisemitism lately, and once again it’s leading to more business and personal L’s. After some nazi-friendly rants that caused his X account to get deactivated, the “Power” rapper has since been sued by an employee, scolded by veteran music industry exec Lyor Cohen and had his Shopify account deaded, and that’s just this week. But hey, it’s only Wednesday. You could say that the latest batch of struggle for Ye began with his stunt at the Grammy Awards red carpet where his alleged wife Biance Censori wore a see-through dress that basically had her butt naked for the world to see. But it’s the online activity that really got Ye back in hot water.

As you may recall, back in 2022, Ye dropped an antisemetic message on what was then still known as Twitter, typing that he would be “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” after he got some sleep, though. That eventually led to adidas dropping Ye and the rapper taking a hit financially. Nevertheless, Ye never stopped saying flagrant commentary and now in 2025, Ye is back to dropping incendiary commentary and is also claiming that he actually has autism and is not bipolar. Worth noting is that Ye’s X account was reportedly deactivated after he shared porn, because apparently antisemitism gets a pass. Back fully on his Nazi wave check out what some of the immediate backlash in the gallery.    

1. Lyor Cohen does not approve

Lyor Cohen does not approve
Source: Getty

Lyor Cohen made his chops in the music industry helping to make Def Jam Records an iconic Hip-Hop record label. YouTube’s current global head of music is also Jewish and from Isreal. Recently, he penned an open letter calling out Ye for his antisemitism, asking him to be “more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate.” We doubt Ye will take much heed, but ya never know. 

2. Shopify Out

Ye finessed a Yeezy.com commercial, in certain markets, during the Super Bowl. It didn’t go over well on social media since it was him in a dentist office, but the uproar was swift when people realized the only thing the site was selling was a t-shirt with a swastika on it. Turns out Ye was getting his orders fulfilled by Shopify, which quickly cut ties. 

3. Hail Ye

Hail Ye
Source: Getty

You may have heard this before, Kanye West is getting sued by a former employee. Variety reports that on Tuesday, February 11, a former Ye staffer accused him of texting her “Hail Hitler,” She is Jewish and claims that Ye was heavy on the antisemitism at work in 2024. Sounds familiar.

 

4. Dropped

Daniel McCartney of 33&West, Ye’s agent, took to social media so say is no longer repping the multihyphenate “due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks.” One, how tough it THAT job?! Two, recent?

antisemitism Kanye West

