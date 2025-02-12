Antisemite Ye fka Kanye West Gets Scolded By Lyor Cohen, Dropped By Shopify & More

Kanye West Scolded By Lyor Cohen, Dropped By Shopify & More
1. Lyor Cohen does not approve
Lyor Cohen made his chops in the music industry helping to make Def Jam Records an iconic Hip-Hop record label. YouTube’s current global head of music is also Jewish and from Isreal. Recently, he penned an open letter calling out Ye for his antisemitism, asking him to be “more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate.” We doubt Ye will take much heed, but ya never know.
2. Shopify Out
Ye finessed a Yeezy.com commercial, in certain markets, during the Super Bowl. It didn’t go over well on social media since it was him in a dentist office, but the uproar was swift when people realized the only thing the site was selling was a t-shirt with a swastika on it. Turns out Ye was getting his orders fulfilled by Shopify, which quickly cut ties.
3. Hail Ye
You may have heard this before, Kanye West is getting sued by a former employee. Variety reports that on Tuesday, February 11, a former Ye staffer accused him of texting her “Hail Hitler,” She is Jewish and claims that Ye was heavy on the antisemitism at work in 2024. Sounds familiar.
4. Dropped
Daniel McCartney of 33&West, Ye’s agent, took to social media so say is no longer repping the multihyphenate “due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks.” One, how tough it THAT job?! Two, recent?
