Kanye West's Bizarre Super Bowl Ad Falls Flat On Social Media
Kanye West’s Bizarre Super Bowl Ad Takes L On Social Media, Selling Swastika Tee
Ye aka Kanye West purchased another ad to air during the Super Bowl, but its limited outreach plus the bizarre display by the rapper made some uncomfortable. On Sunday (February 9), Super Bowl LIX took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana complete with all of the advertisements that rivaled the game for attention. But one ad bought by Ye aka Kanye West surprised people by its bizarre presentation. The commercial features West staring up at the camera, from a dentist’s chair while wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and wraparound sunglasses. “So what’s up, guys, I spent, like all the money put a commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone,” he said, flashing a set of grills. He then finished with a stammer in his voice, “Um… um… go to yeezy.com.” The ad wasn’t aired nationwide, only in the Los Angeles area. It was a repeat of what West did last year when he bought a local advertisement for yeezy.com, but it reportedly wasn’t aired in New York or Los Angeles. The setting of the ad is a potential reference to claims by his former associate and ex-chief-of-staff Milo Yiannopoulos, who alleged that a celebrity dentist named Dr. Thomas P. Connelly had gotten West addicted to nitrous oxide to “extract millions of dollars from him.” Yiannopoulos would supply text messages between himself, Connelly, and West where the rapper would request more nitrous oxide from Connelly. Those who visited the “No More Parties In L.A.” rapper’s site after seeing the ad reported that there was only one item for sale – a t-shirt with a swastika emblazoned on it. The disturbing content comes after West’s hours-long rant on X, formerly Twitter, that was filled with him declaring “I’m a Nazi,” along with other antisemitic comments such as calling Hitler “so fresh”. He also stated that he was “never apologizing for my Jewish comments.” The rant would see him also attack plus-size women and make other wild claims such as allegedly sleeping with Ivanka Trump. His account would be deactivated on Monday morning (February 10), though it was unclear if he took that action or if X did in response to West violating its policies which state that users cannot “directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.”
1. Kma
2. Tino
3. Helsiemain
4. Ryan
5. Who
6. frankflynn20016
7. K
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash