Super Bowl Drip: Some Of The Flyest Outfits at Super Bowl LIX

Published on February 10, 2025
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Super Bowl LIX was not only about the game, but also about the star power that filled the stands with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Celebrities like Jay-Z, Summer Walker, Ice Spice, Doechii, and many more made their mark at the event, bringing their drip and undeniable presence to the spotlight. As the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed with a commanding 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the energy wasn’t just coming from the field. The celebrity crowd added to the electric atmosphere, offering their support and soaking in the excitement of one of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Rappers Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion were among the notable attendees, but their presence came with a bit of drama (well, atleast for Glo). The two had made a high-stakes bet on the game, with Big Glo putting down $128,000 on the Chiefs, while Megan backed the Eagles. Unfortunately for Glorilla, her bet didn’t pay off, and she left the stadium upset after the Eagles’ victory, making it a memorable moment off the field.

Beyond the excitement of the game, the event showcased the fusion of sports, music, and fashion. some of our favorite artists brought out all their signature styles, further solidifying the Super Bowl as a gathering not just for football fans but for those with a passion for entertainment and pop culture. Super Bowl LIX wasn’t just about the Eagles’ victory—it was a night where the worlds of music, fashion, and celebrity collided, leaving fans with unforgettable memories both on and off the field.

