Ye FKA Kanye West Calls For Trump To Pardon Diddy
Ye FKA Kanye West Calls For Trump To Pardon Diddy, Pair Announce Merch Line
Ye, largely known to most as Kanye West, made a bombastic return to social media recently and the barrage continues after giving a strong salute to the imprisoned Sean “Diddy” Combs. In his most recent rant, Kanye West asked President Donald Trump to free Diddy from jail and the pair also announced a merchandise line. Kanye West has been on an hours-long rant that mentions his rifts with Jewish people, the styling choices of rappers, and any other thoughts he chooses to express. While we have no opinion to offer on his replies on X, plenty online are shocked at some of his word choices, including those seemingly favorable of Adolf Hitler, the infamous Nazi leader. At one point, Ye refers to Hitler as being “fresh.” Over on Instagram, Ye shared a video of him FaceTiming Christian Combs, Diddy’s son with the caption of the post reading “A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.” It appears that Ye FKA Kanye West has done a lot of posting and deleting so the train of thought was lost but he did announce a partnership with Sean John, even sharing some of the potential merch items on his Instagram page, writing in one caption, “YEEZY SEAN JOHN COLLAB AVAILABLE @ YEEZY.COM ME AND PUFF SPLITTING THIS 50/50 LIKE WE DISCUSSED BEFORE THEY LOCKED HIM UP.” Combs, or someone manning his Instagram account, shared the same announcement and wrote in the caption, “Thank you to my brother @Ye” along with a link to Ye’s Yeezy website where fans can collect the fashion line. We weren’t able to locate the exact comment but many online say that he also asked President Trump to release his good friend, who is serving time in connection to an explosive sexual assault matter. Ye continued to rail against broke people, defending his wife’s Grammy Awards nude pop-out, calling himself a Nazi, and much more. Ye is also addressing his critics on X, although he’s spent more time just shouting into the void and framing his words as channeling Andrew Tate. To capture the full scope of thoughts, swing by Ye’s X page. On X, fans are reacting to Ye FKA Kanye West’s latest rant. We’ve got reactions from all sides below. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash