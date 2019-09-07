Pro Twerker Antonio Brown Fumbles $30M Bag, #NFLTwitter Is Clowning Hard

Antonio Brown is catching a tremendous amount of slander on Twitter after it’s come out that the Oakland Raiders not only fined him $215,000 but also voiding $30 million in guaranteed money. The 31-year-old wide receiver, who just demanded the team release him from his contract, got his wish after reports went out that the team cut him.

Trying to make sense of all this will be a little lengthy, so walk slow with us. Brown, who endured some of this media attention as a reported headache for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was fined the 215 large after allegedly getting into a dispute with Raiders GM Mike Mayock and allegedly threatening to punch the man. Brown was said to be upset that the team fined him $15,000 for missing practice.

Brown then spoke with ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, sharing in an email his side of the story and said that the team took away his guarantees, saying to Darlington, “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.”

To add to the madness, Brown released a video on YouTube that features what appears to be a private phone conversation between him and Raiders coach Jon Gruden while also taking to social media demanding to be released from the team. It’s been a lot going on over the past 24 hours.

The reaction from NFL Twitter has been momentous, and even Brown’s former coach Mike Tomlin of the Steelers became fodder for discussion and drew praise for putting up with the player. We’ve got all the chatter for your perusal below.

Photo: Getty