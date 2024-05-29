Subscribe
Technology

Remember The Beats Pill? It’s Still A Thing & Getting A Much Needed Refresh, Here’s What You Can Expect

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Beats Pill Gets A Refresh, Will Reportedly Launch This Summer

Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Pill

You may have forgotten about the Beats Pill, but Apple has not, and it’s getting a much-needed refresh.

Spotted on The Verge via 9To5Mac’s details from unnamed sources, the Beats Pill is being modernized and will feature a bevy of upgrades. The peripheral has been on ice since 2022’s discontinued model, the Pill+.

Per The Verge:

Reported upgrades include up to 24 hours of battery life, IP67 water resistance, faster and more reliable device pairing / switching with Bluetooth 5.3, and integrated Find My tracking on both Apple and Google’s networks. 9to5Mac also says Apple plans to update the Pill’s charge-out and input ports to USB-C, from USB-A out and Lightning in.

According to reports, the new Beats Pill will also have a detachable strap that folks like LeBron James have already shown off, confirming its existence.

Sound quality will also improve, offering users a richer experience, a product of the new Beats Pills redesigned and repositioned drivers and tweeters.

According to 9To5Mac, all that’s left is pricing and the launch date, and we could use the latest device from the company that Dr. Dre built sometime this Summer, which would be the perfect window for a release.

The Pill+ had a $230 price tag, so we can expect the new Beats Pill to be in the same ballpark. It will also come in three color options: black, gold, and red.

We will keep you updated when Beats formerly announces the new Beats Pill; until then, you can see more photos in the gallery below.

1. Beats Pill

Beats Pill Source:Beats Pill

Beats Pill apple,beats,beats by dre,beats pill

2. Beats Pill

Beats Pill Source:Beats Pill

Beats Pill apple,beats,beats by dre,beats pill

3. Beats Pill

Beats Pill Source:Beats Pill

Beats Pill apple,beats,beats by dre,beats pill

4. Beats Pill

Beats Pill Source:Beats Pill

Beats Pill apple,beats,beats by dre,beats pill

RELATED TAGS

Apple Beats Beats By Dre
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Robert De Niro Bashes “Clown” Donald Trump Outside Of NY Courthouse

Beats Pill 4 items
Technology

Remember The Beats Pill? It’s Still A Thing & Getting A Much Needed Refresh, Here’s What You Can Expect

1942 Homestead Grays 14 items
News

About Damn Time: MLB Shakes Up Record Books With Addition of Negro Leagues’ Stats, X Celebrates Josh Gibson Passing Babe Ruth & Ty Cobb

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show 9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

Palestinians inspect their destroyed homes... 8 items
News

“All Eyes On Rafah” Image Takes Over Social Media With Urgency, Users Critical & Concerned

Nike Jam
News

Nike Introduces Its 1st Breakdancing Sneaker, The Nike Jam

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close