Beats & Stüssy Announce Beats Pill+ As First Collab

Back in full sound effect.

The Beats Pill+ is back. Although the portable speaker was thought to be discontinued, its apparently been resurrected as the first collab with Beats and famed streetwear brand Stüssy.

The limited-edition Beats Pill+ comes outfitted in a new black and white skull & bones design while the crispy, clear and booming sound that made the portable speaker so popular remains the same. Also included in the design is the phrase “The only good system is a sound system” along with the expected Stüssy and Beats branding. The collab will be ready for you to purchase starting Friday, March at 10 am on stussy.com.

The Beats Pill was first released a decade ago, followed by the Pill+ a few years later. While available worldwide, stateside the Beats & Stüssy Pill+ will cost you a cool $185.  

