Apple Event: The iPhone 16 Series Gets A New Button & Is Built From The Ground Up To Take Advantage of Apple Intelligence

Apple Event Unveils The iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus

A18 CPU

5-core GPU that’s up to 40 percent faster than iPhone 15.

Display with 6.1″ or 6.7″ for the iPhone 16 Plus model.

2000 nits in a sunny environment, down to 1 nit in the dark.

48-megapixel main camera. Can fuse a 48MP and 12MP photo into a 24MP image.

Support for AAA games such as Resident Evil 7 and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage with ray tracing support.

Much-improved battery life.

Finally, it’s Apple’s turn to show off its new flagship smartphones.Today, during its Apple Event, the company that Steve Jobs built, currently led by Tim Cook, unveiled many new devices that will take full advantage of Apple’s chipset and AI, aka Apple Intelligence.Let’s step into all of the announcements below.The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been “designed from the ground up” to work with Apple Intelligence, the company’s take on machine learning and artificial intelligence.The phone’s casing is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and features Ceramic Shield, which Apple claims is “50 percent tougher than the first generation version.”Returning the iPhone 16 is the action button first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro . This year, it’s customizable and can be used to record a voice memo or translate a phrase. A new Camera Control Button on the right side of the device instantly opens the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro’s camera, making it easier for users to snap photos and utilize the “Visual Intelligence” feature. Users can access information on items they snap photos of, such as concert flyers, dogs, bikes, or any other item. The Camera Control Button also features a tactile click with haptic feedback and can differentiate between a full click and a lighter press.The most important feature is the camera. The iPhone 16 features a 48-megapixel primary camera and an autofocusing ultra-wide camera that Apple says will give users the feeling of using a smartphone with four cameras. Here is a quick rundown of the specs:

The iPhone 16 will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black variants. The base model costs $799, and the 128 GB iPhone 16 Plus costs $899.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

A18 Pro CPU

6-core GPU that runs up to 20 percent faster than the A17 Pro also boasts 20 percent less power use.

Voice Memos gets an update that allows users to layer a track over an existing recording. You can now also record your voice over a previously recorded guitar track.

Spacial audio capture abilities that work with your own theater setup.