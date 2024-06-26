Subscribe
LeBron James & Lil Wayne Keep The Party Going In Hilarious Spot For Apple’s New Beats Pill

Published on June 26, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Beats Pill

Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Pill / Lil Wayne / LeBron James

Apple / Beats’ worst-kept secret, the new Beats Pill, has officially been unveiled, and who else better than two goats in their respective fields, Lil Wayne and LeBron James, to reintroduce the accessory?

The Beats Pill is officially back after months of teases in the form of photos of James casually carrying the portable speaker and other leaked info.

The now Apple-owned company announced the return of the device with a new ad featuring the NBA champion/multimedia mogul and iconic Hip-Hop star.

In the ad, Lil Wayne is just trying to catch some zzz’s while his famous neighbor above him, LeBron James, is blasting Weezy’s 2008 hit record “A Milli” through his new Beats Pill to keep his guests, including his wife, Savannah James bopping their heads.

Weezy eventually makes his way upstairs to tell Bron Bron to turn down Lil Wayne, but James asks how he can say to Lil Wayne to turn it down.

The “Block Is Hot” crafter agrees and keeps the party going, turning up the music and dapping up the NBA superstar.

James spoke about his love for the device, saying, “The Beats Pill has been a staple in James’ household from day one. It’s an iconic product, so it’s exciting to be part of its relaunch for a new generation.”

“The Beats Pill is back and better than ever — now packed with outstanding sound, all-day battery life, and convenient features,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats adds. “From the beloved Pill characters to cameos in the world’s most watched music videos, the original Beats Pill was a pop culture phenom and we’re thrilled to bring back a fan favorite updated with the latest features in an iconic design.”

The Beats Pill’s Improvements

Beats Pill

Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Pill

The new Beats Pill is available now on Apple’s website. It is $149.99, $50 cheaper than its predecessor, the now-discontinued Beats Pill+.

It also comes in three color options: Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red. Thanks to a redesigned tweeter and re-engineered racetrack woofer, it features richer sound quality.

Beats Pill

Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Pill

The new Beats Pill also features USB-C charging, iOS and Android compatibility, a removable lanyard soft-grip silicone backing, and an IP67 dust and waterproof rating.

Hit the gallery below for more photos.

