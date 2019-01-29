FaceTime Bug Turns iPhones Into Surveillance Devices, Cheaters & Conspiracy Theorist Are Shook

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is a champion for iPhone owners privacy, but a bug affecting the device’s FaceTime video chat feature that turns the smartphone into a spying tool is shaping up to be the company’s biggest fail yet.

Steve Jobs is screaming from the Apple Store in the sky.

Monday (Jan 28) iPhone owners had Twitter buzzing after 9to5Mac reported the major FaceTime glitch that affects recently added group addition that no one really wanted that much. The hack allows a user to listen to another user and even hack the front-facing camera without recipient of FaceTime call even answering their phone turning the smartphone into a spying device.

People found out iPhones were answering FaceTime calls by themselves and everyone is low key freaking out about it. Here's how to stop it: https://t.co/HeISuTnCIJpic.twitter.com/EAvL29JZtt — Complex (@Complex) January 29, 2019

The glitch affects any pair of devices running iOS 12.1 or later and Apple is well aware of the issue and has disabled the Group FaceTime feature and in a statement said:

“We’re aware of this issue, and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

To be on the safe side iPhone owners are being urged to turn off the FaceTime option by simpling going into the phone’s settings and disabling it until that update comes. This privacy fail is not the start Apple was looking for who is about to report possibly disappointing financial numbers. The glitch is so bad even New York Governor, Andrew M. Cuomo urged New Yorkers to disable the feature and stated:

“The FaceTime bug is an egregious breach of privacy that puts New Yorkers at risk.”

As you can imagine iPhone users and conspiracy theorists had thoughts on the matter. You can peep the fallout in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty