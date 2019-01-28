We Would Like To See That: Terry Crews Offers To Slap The Toxic Masculinity Out of D.L. Hughley On Twitter

If you were one of the men that shamed Terry Crews for sharing his #MeToo moment detailing the time he was sexually assaulted he has time for you. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor this past weekend called out comedian D.L. Hughley and even offered him some free smoke.

Terry Crews is fed up and tired of defending himself from toxic men. He has already called out rapper 50 Cent, mogul and alleged sexual abuser Russell Simmons and Twitter troll Tariq Nasheed. Sunday, the actor added D.L. Hughley to that growing list of men he has checked for making fun of him being sexually assaulted.

Things got extremely spicy when Crews called out Hughley for his comments he made during an interview with Vlad TV stating “a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch his a–.” Crews responded to the comedian’s stupid take “You told the world ‘God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No. Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir.”

@RealDLHughley You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No…” Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir…https://t.co/v6Q4xrvfJQ — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

Hughley replied back “You saw the video!” then Crews responded “Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t. Were you there?” The comedian retorted“That’s different than slapping the s–t outa him.”

That was the final straw for Crews, and he offered in a Tweet to slap D.L. Hughley since the comedian felt that’s the way he should have dealt with toxic masculinity.

Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t. Were you there? — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

So sir… If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior… Should I slap the shit out of you? https://t.co/GmePqluEIX — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

*Monique voice* We would like to see that.

The comedian may have bitten off more than he can chew here. As you can imagine Twitter went wild and backed Crews calling out Hughley and in some cases would love to see the actor go Triple O.G. on the comedian by slapping him. You can see all of the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty