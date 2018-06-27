50 Cent Trolls Terry Crews Over Sexual Assault

There is absolutely no line 50 Cent won’t cross when it comes to playing the bad guy via social media. Fif put his troll powers to use once more to mock Terry Crews, who recently testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding his bout with sexual assault.

Deadline reports:

The Instagram post included an image of shirtless Crews with the words “I got raped. My wife just watched.” It also featured second photo of Crews in a suit with a rose in his mouth with the words “Gym time.”

In addition to this flimsy meme, 50 Cent wrote in the caption: “LOL,What the f*ck is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear. they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.” Peppered with emojis, the caption was clearly an attempt to take mocking jabs at Crews. The Instagram post has since been taken down. A screen shot of the post can be seen below.

The post comes days before Sunday’s season 5 premiere of Power, in which 50 Cent executive produces and stars. The rapper-turned actor has a record of bashing people on Twitter — and sometimes these are posted shortly after or before the debut of a major project.

The outlet managed to grab a screengrab of Fif’s posts before they were deleted. The artist born Curtis Jackson might be feeling invincible on the platform after he skirted past Teairra Mari‘s restraining order request after he joked about her nudes and sex tape getting exposed on Instagram.

Photo: WENN.com