Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In April
Hip-Hop Wired’s got the lowdown on the artists you gotta have on your radar right now. From rising stars to underground sensations, these are the ones making noise this month. Atlanta’s Truththebull is staying on top of his game. After the viral wave of his hit “HYPE ME UP” which was literally everywhere on TikTok, he’s back with a banger called “WICKED.” The track shows exactly why Truththebull is one of the hottest artists coming out of the A right now. With his catchy hooks and undeniable energy, he’s making it clear he’s not slowing down anytime soon. If you haven’t been put on yet, now’s the time. Out in Chicago, Ashlee Bankz is putting on for the Chi like nobody else. Known as the city’s best-kept secret, Bankz has been tearing up the scene with freestyles and her project “GO TO HELL”. Her gritty style proves she’s not here to play around. If you haven’t heard her bars yet, you’re missing out. She’s a serious contender in this game. Now this next one? Do NOT sleep on Ron E, the latest talent in Hitmaka’s camp. The cousin of Yung Berg (now Hitmaka) has been creating some smooth R&B vibes that’ll have you hitting repeat. Tracks like “Rated R” and “Northface” show he’s got a lot of potential, and his On The Radar freestyle? FIRE. Ron E’s got that next-up energy in the R&B game, and you’ll be hearing a lot more from him soon.April’s looking like a hot month in music, and
1. Chikoruss
2. Tre Loaded
3. KriSean Woods
4. AmberYourRose
5. TruththeBull
6. Taylor Avontè
7. Jorjiana
8. David Duane
9. G Perico
10. Talk2Pops x Famous Sally
11. Loe Shimmy
12. J-Live
13. Ron E
14. Goya Gumbani
15. Ashlee Bankz
16. Lord Sko
17. IAMGAWD
18. UFO Fev
19. Dom Innarella
20. PARTYOF2
