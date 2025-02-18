Subscribe
Close
News

A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty, X Reacts

A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty, Hip-Hop Xitter Reacts

Published on February 18, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COURT-A$AP-ROCKY A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, 36, was found not guilty. Pretty Flacko was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm aka firing a gun at his former friend and A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli.   https://x.com/meghanncuniff/status/1891895289201434700 The jury began deliberating on Tuesday (Feb. 18) morning and reached their verdict by late afternoon. The jury consisted of seven women and five men and their decision was reportedly unanimous.

Related Stories

The prosecution alleged that A$AP Rocky fired two shots at Relli during a dispute on a street in Hollywood back in 2021. The trial featured dramatic testimony from Relli (with Rocky passing on testifying) and bitter arguing between the prosecution and the defense (both sides accused the other of perjury). Rocky’s longtime girlfriend attending the trial and occasionally bringing along their two baby sons added to the audacity of the proceedings.
After all 12 jurors were presented and accounted for,  the jury read the not guilty verdict inside the Los Angeles Superior Court for Judge Mark Arnold, eliciting a display of emotions from A$AP Rocky, who leaped over the bench to hug his wife, Rihanna, and exuberantly hugged his legal team with tears in his eyes. The dutiful reporting of legal journalist Meghann Cuniff has given outside observers a direct look into the happenings of the trial as they occurred. Below, we’re sharing Cuniff’s YouTube channel that featured the verdict reading. Social media followed this trial closely and is reacting to the verdict. See what’s happening in the gallery. This story is developing. We will add additional details as they emerge.
Additional reporting by D.L. Chandler. — Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

https://x.com/MardyMarvel/status/1892016949762162753

12.

13.

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky Crime and Justice

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close