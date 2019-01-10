Ashley Graham Shares Sexy Secret To Keeping Relationships Fresh

In a recent interview with Elle, Ashley Graham talked about how she keeps her marriage to Justin Ervin fresh. According to the model, the answer is sex.

Graham told the publication, “Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

In light of her advice, check out 10 super sexy photos of Ashley Graham in the gallery. You’re welcome.

Photo: Getty