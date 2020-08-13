Ashy Twitter Bigs Up Plies “WAP” P-Mix, Aquafina Twitter Calls Foul

Plies is known for making sexual explicit hits, so when he released a snippet of himself remixing the controversial hit “WAP”, fans immediately became hype.

On Thursday (Aug 13), Plies took to Twitter to post a video of himself dancing to his proposed “WAP P-Mix”, which features the “Get U Wet” rapper doing what he does best–talking dirty.

“Y’all Don’t Pay Me No Mind I Just Be In My Own Lil World,” Plies wrote. “Y’all Better Stop Saying I Talk Nasty Cause I Really Don’t!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️Should We Giving The “WAP” (P-Mix)??? I F*ck With @iamcardib &@theestallion By Da Way But Y’all Already Know Dat!!! 💪🏾 #ImInnocent.”

😂😂😂😂😂 Y’all Don’t Pay Me No Mind I Just Be In My Own Lil World!!! Y’all Better Stop Saying I Talk Nasty Cause I Really Don’t!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 Should We Giving The “WAP” (P-Mix)???👀 I F*ck With @iamcardib & @theestallion By Da Way But Y’all Already Know Dat!!!😂💪🏾 #ImInnocent pic.twitter.com/pOEz7bk2ZP — Plies (@plies) August 13, 2020

Responding to the tag, Cardi B sent fans into a frenzy after consigning that she would like to hear a P-Mix featuring the three rappers spitting their best game on record by tweeting Plies, “I would like to hear it.”

I would like to hear it https://t.co/DAgACOzNQR — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 13, 2020

While many fans were excited about the possible collaboration, others pointed out the clear hypocrisy from Black men in response to Plies’ remix of “WAP” versus their reaction to the original version by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Plies had me singing “can I lick it can I stick it can I touch it can I grab it” at 10, be quiet,” one Twitter user wrote after a video went viral of a man claiming to represent Black fathers calling our Cardi and Megan for their lyrics.

These people didn’t experience Plies_Get_U_Wet.mp3 https://t.co/U4KWfcd4eF — Scamber Rose ✨🦄 (@ABCDEFGHIrock) August 11, 2020

While Plies appreciated the nod for being one of the kings of sexually explicit lyrics, the “Becky” rapper took to Twitter jokingly asking fans to remove his name from the “nasty song” conversation.

Dear Twitter: Please Leave Me Out Of The “Nasty” Songs Convo!!! I’m Innocent 😂 — Plies (@plies) August 12, 2020

Despite the double standard, “WAP” Twitter went on to show love and appreciation for both the original and the remix of the hit song, adding that that the real crime is Plies not releasing the full version.

Where is the Plies WAP full song!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DG7c6VRhuC — #askDeeVa (@MzDeeVa4you) August 13, 2020

Check out more of what Black Twitter had to say below.