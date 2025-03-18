'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Review: A Return To Classic Form
‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Review: Reinventing An Iconic Franchise
A Gripping Narrative Experienced In Multiple WaysThe story in Assasin’s Creed started strong but has since become confusing for most, especially to those whose first AC experience started with Odyssey and on. Shadows took multiple steps, hoping to bring players up to speed with everything that has happened in the franchise inside and outside the Animus. One step is the new Animus Hub, now a one-stop section for Assassin’s Creed, which will be featured in all games in the future. There, gamers can catch up on the other games via brief rundown, launch other AC games they own, access regularly released missions, exchange keys earned from completing projects, and archive collected data files. Then there is Shadows story itself, which is told through the eyes of two characters: Naoe, a young shinobi, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai. The game introduces you to Naoe, who quickly learns the way of the shinobi after a series of tragic events push her out into the open world of the late Sengoku period, where she will have to hone her assassin skills to complete her quest for revenge. You will eventually don the armor of Yasuke, the legendary African samurai who gains favor and freedom from his Portuguese slavers thanks to Lord Nobunaga. Naoe and Yasuke’s stories are uniquely intertwined with Dumont and his team, crafting a narrative that will lead you down a gripping tale as you explore each of the protagonists’ personal mysteries. These mysteries are worth the time and effort to uncover and experience. Choice is also important, as some decisions will impact particular outcomes. For example, Naoe forgives a target during one mission rather than killing them. Or you can even forge romantic relationships or gain allies with your choices. You can opt for “Canon mode,” which Ubisoft says is the definitive way to experience the game by removing the dialogue options.
No One Way To PlayWhat kind of AC player are you? If you enjoy sneaking in the high grass or stalking the shadows and rooftops to take out foes, this game is for you. Or, do you enjoy just cutting your foes down with wreckless abandon and don’t give a damn about your foes calling in reinforcements because, hey, “they can get this smoke too!” Guess what? This game is also for you. Assassin’s Creed Shadows blends two distinct playing styles with its two protagonists system. With Naoe, players get the stealth action they have sorely missed, but with a shinobi twist. Naoe feels different from other assassins in previous titles based on how she moves around the world. Her cool vaults and flips over obstacles, dashing across rooftops, tossing shurikens, use of smoke bombs, and other weapons and tools specific to ninjas give her a feel gamers have wanted for a long time and get thanks to the series finally shifting to Japan. Yasuke is the exact opposite and is designed to give players that powerful tank that can cut down any foe that stands before them. While he can also use stealth elements, his power pushes you to run through doors literally and confidently take on several foes simultaneously because he is still skillful and, unlike Naoe, can take more damage. The best part is you are also not locked into one character; you can switch at any time, and the story will remain the same. So you’re not punished for playing favorites in Shadows.
Other Welcomed FeaturesAssassin’s Creed is always best known for the living worlds that players roam in each game. That is taken to another level in Shadows, thanks to the changing seasons. Japan changes dramatically during the seasons, which is reflected beautifully in Assasin’s Creed Shadows. This feature is not just aesthetically pleasing; it also affects gameplay. For example, during the winter, bodies of water Naoe and Yasuke could normally swim in completely freeze; grassy areas to hide in are gone, but they return when spring or summer returns. The changing seasons also affect particular missions, as specific targets will only appear during the summer. The new objective board is also a welcomed addition to the game, giving players a more efficient way to track quests. As you progress through the game, explore the many different regions, circle zones featuring the faces of the significant characters you meet, and objectives you can complete. Most of the objectives are optional, and if you opt not to partake in the side quests, which I am happy to say aren’t mindless fetch quests, you can probably complete the game’s main story in 30 hours or less. Again, play how you want, but it will be hard not to be distracted and wander off the beaten path because, unlike in previous games, this is a living world worth exploring. Base building is another welcomed addition to the game, allowing players to build a home where their allies and pets can hang out, plus add passive benefits like extra scouts that help you find objectives on the map and pick up resources you tag while out on missions.
Final VerdictWhen Dumont first announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was being delayed to allow more time in the oven, people thought it would be bad news for the game. It turns out that it was the best decision. With Shadows, Dumont and his team needed to deliver an Assassin’s Creed that is not just a bloated fetch quest, which is a story that no one will remember or care about by the time the credits roll; they needed to give players a game on par with the original and it’s subsequent sequels. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an exceptional entry into the franchise that brilliantly combines all of the good features from the games over the years and stuffed them into a game that doesn’t require you to play 100+ hours to complete. It’s so good that you want to spend as much time in its world as possible to uncover more of the story because it’s absolutely worth it. Shadows’ story is engaging, and despite some instances of weak voice-over work, the performances are top-notch. The introduction of the two-protagonist system gives players two different ways to enjoy the game while delivering a narrative to give a damn about again. I’m still embarking on my adventure in Shadows, but I’m 100% invested and can confidently say this is the best game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise since Brotherhood. With Shadows, Assassin’s Creed is back. We just hope that this momentum continues. *PS5 Review Key Provided By Ubisoft*
