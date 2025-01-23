Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preview: Choice Is Your New Weapon

After multiple delays, Ubisoft Quebec finally let us get hands-on with the game its publisher calls the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed game to date, and it seems the extra polishing has paid off.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, we’re here with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. After spending roughly four hours with a preview build of the game, it takes all of the good things from previous games while adding some new, fresh ideas to deliver a worthwhile experience worth investing your time in.

The Animus Hub

Basically, every title in the franchise is on there. We have no idea how it works because we were given very little information about it, but it’s one of the features in

that intrigued us.

According to GameRant, , it will give players direct access to the other Assassin Creed games, soit will basicallyll serve as a launcher.

Yasuke & Naoe’s Intros

Before we explored the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we played the prologue, which did a fantastic job of introducing the game’s two protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe.

Choice Is Your Weapon In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Naoe Makes Stealth Feel Fun Again

Assassin’s Creed franchise feature

While stealth has always been a staple of Assassin’s Creed games, it feels much more fun now that it’s an optional mode and the ninjutsu element has been added.

Combat & Other Tools

It’s An Assassin’s Creed Game At It’s Core

While there are plenty of new, fresh ideas in

, it still feels like an

game at its core.