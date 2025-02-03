Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Babyface Issued An Apology From AP, X Says It's Too Late

Associated Press Apologizes To Babyface Following Reporters Red Carpet Disrespect, X Says It’s Too Late

Published on February 3, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Babyface Issued An Apology From AP, X Says It's Too Late

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty / Babyface

The Associated Press had to apologize to Babyface following some blatant disrespect on the Grammys’ red carpet. Reporters for the Associated Press, Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria, had to apologize after social media, specifically the Black delegation, expressed dissatisfaction with how they treated the legend, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.
Ambriz and Fauria were initially talking to Babyface but quickly lost interest in the iconic singer/songwriter when Chappell Roan appeared behind him.

Related Stories

Babyface quickly noticed the disrespect, telling the two thirsty reporters to interview Roan, “You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” before handing them back the microphone and walking off.
The outrage on social media was instant. Dionne Warwick said on X, formerly Twitter, “13x Grammy Award-winning Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?” and followed that up with a screenshot of the dictionary definition of the word “decorum.”
You know it’s bad when culture vulture Khloe Kardashian calls you out.

The Associated Press Apologized

The fallout was so bad that the Associated Press apologized to Babyface for the two reporters’ behavior. “We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the live stream,” AP’s post reads.
Folks on X aren’t accepting the apology. One person wrote in response to the AP,Girl [middle finger emoji] you and this fake ass apology. Next time hire some real reporters and not dumb fangirls to conduct the interviews.” Damn. Still, it was an epic night that saw Kendrick Lamar sweep every category he’s in and cement “Not Like Us” as the greatest diss song ever, Doechii bring home a Grammy for the rap girlies, Beyoncé win “Best Country Album,” and the elusive “Album of The Year,” and Janelle Monáe piss off Michael Jackson fans. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Welp

2. Very true

3. Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men with a message

4. Well deserved

5. LOL

6.

7.

8.

9. LMAO

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Related Tags

Babyface Grammys

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close