Janelle Monáe Didn't Impress Michael Jackson Fans
Grammys: Janelle Monáe Catching Flack From Michael Jackson Fans Following Quincy Jones Tribute Performance
Janelle Monáe, and when it comes to performances, she is always on point, but if you checked social media last night, her impersonation of Michael Jackson during the tribute for the late Quincy Jones was a rare miss. The talented multi-hyphenate and 10-time Grammy-nominated artist took on the task of performing Michael Jackson’s iconic record “Don’t Stop’ Til You Get Enough,” a song produced by Jones as part of the tribute that also featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Jones has won 28 Grammy Awards throughout his career, and his most recent win came in 2018 for Best Music Film category for the short Quincy. Will Smith, who worked with Jones on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom, ended his awards show hiatus after the slap heard around the world to introduce the segment. Monáe had MJ’s signature look down, rocking a sparkly tuxedo that would have made him proud, complete with bedazzled socks and penny loafers. She also had the dance moves down, flawlessly executing the moonwalk, which got a massive rise out of the crowd, before taking off her jacket, revealing an “I [heart] QJ” t-shirt honoring the producer who passed away on Nov 3, 2024, at age 91 and chucking into the crowd where Taylor Swift caught it and proceeded to wear it.We all love
Social Media Had Thoughts About Janelle Monáe’s PerformanceThe performance impressed some viewers. “Janelle Monáe the PERFORMER. PLEASE PUT RESPECT ON HER NAME,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. Sadly, many thought Janelle Monáe didn’t stick the landing with her performance. “Fuck Janelle Monae. That shit was trash, disgusting, and disrespectful. How dare you go up on that stage and perform a song by a legend after disrespecting him and his family the way you did. You need Cheryl Porter and Paula to teach you some things about choreo and vocals,” one angry viewer said on X. Well damn. If you ask us, the performance was satisfactory; you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Damn
2. Damn, sounded like a good choice to us
3. Sheesh
4. Someone enjoyed it
5. Lol, damn, not the Beyoncé
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12. Beyoncé liked it
13.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash