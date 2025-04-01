Asus Teases Possible Xbox ROG Ally Device, Gamers React
Did Xbox Just Confirm It Is Working On A Handheld Device With Asus? Gamers Believe So
Xbox is working on a dedicated handheld gaming device and is not too far off from getting into gamers’ hands. We didn’t know who the Microsoft-owned gaming company is working with on the dedicated console, but that could have changed thanks to a teaser dropped by Asus. Gamers are buzzing after Asus dropped a teaser for a new Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming device. It appears it could be the long-rumored dedicated Xbox handled, and this does not seem to be an April Fools’ joke either. In the teaser, which also seems to be a homage to the classic sci-fi/horror film The Fly, Asus’ mascot, OMNI, gets into a fusion pod to upgrade himself with “marathon stamina, more capacity, faster speed, and fresh look.” During the upgrade, a ROG Ally and Raikiri Pro controller fell into the pod with OMN, resulting in an Asus ROG Ally with some Xbox flavor. Xbox’s response to the post using the meme of the monkey puppet looking and then looking away added more fuel to the fire. Everyone seems to believe that this is the highly anticipated Xbox handheld. “Yeah, so it looks like ASUS just teased the Xbox handheld…,” journalist Destin Lagarie wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is an Xbox,” Gamertag Radio and Kinda Funny’s Parris Lily said on X. Again, we’re just reading the tea leaves provided by the two companies. While they haven’t provided any information, we expect a full announcement very soon. This latest news comes on the heels of Backbone launching a limited edition transparent green controller for smartphones. Until that announcement comes, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.It’s no secret that
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
