Wanda Smith Remembered On Social Media
Atlanta Radio Legend Wanda Smith Passes Away At 58, X Gives Her The Flowers She Deserves
Both comedy and radio lost a giant with Wanda Smith’s passing over the weekend. She was only 58. The popular Atlanta radio personality passed away on Saturday, a day after celebrating her 58th birthday. Wanda Smith was a beloved figure in ATL during her more than two decades in the radio business. Atlanta’s V-103 radio’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Rick Caffey, announced the sad news in an Instagram post, writing, “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family.”
Per FOX 5 Atlanta, Smith began hosting the Frank and Wanda in the Morning show in 1998 for V-103, previously known as WVEE-FM. She held that position for over two decades before being let go in 2019. According to the Atlanta-Constitution Journal, her only year off was in 2013; she returned to co-host alongside Ryan Cameron the following year. Smith also gained prominence as a comedian. She wrote for the Def Comedy Jam TV series and BET’s Comicview and had weekly comedy sets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. She also appeared in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail and Madea’s Witness Protection.
Wanda Smith Was More Than Her Viral Moment With Katt WilliamsFor those who didn’t know Smith, she came across your social media timelines because of her interview with Katt Williams, which featured a testy exchange between the two comedians. Fans took to social media to give Smith flowers and remind the world that she was much more than the Katt Williams moment; she was a legend. “I think it’s totally fucked that Wanda Smith died and all people can do is talk about her interview with Katt Williams and how he roasted her. Disrespectful,” a user on X, formerly Twitter wrote. Another user wrote, “[P]lease don’t diminish Wanda Smith’s LENGTHY career to THAT moment, she is a radio icon and always will be.” Facts. Her cause of death has not been revealed, she leaves behind her husband LaMorris Sellers, and her three children You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Thoughts from her cohost Frank Ski
2. He definitely should, sicne he does like to talk.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash