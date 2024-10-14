Atlanta Radio Legend Wanda Smith Passes Away At 58, X Gives Her The Flowers She Deserves

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Wanda Smith Was More Than Her Viral Moment With Katt Williams

I think it’s totally fucked that

Wanda

Smith

died and all people can do is talk about her interview with Katt Williams and how he roasted her. Disrespectful,” a user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.

lease don’t diminish

Wanda

LENGTHY career to THAT moment, she is a radio icon and always will be.”