Struggle Sorceress Azealia Banks Attacks Rihanna Because What Else Is New?

Azealia Banks is back to stirring up discussion online for reasons that have nothing to do with music yet again. This time, the talented, if emotionally volatile rapper took shots at Rihanna by fat-shaming her and trying to come for her hair among other jabs.

In a series of videos, Banks took to social media to criticize the Barbadian superstar’s hair, saying she has “bald ass f*cking edges” and stated that her attack came because Rihanna allegedly posted a photo of Banks with her edges missing. She went on to call Rihanna fat in another video and said that she is also a cocaine abuser among other jabs.

The Navy certainly had some time for Banks and replied artfully that Rihanna could easily clap back and end Banks’ career, that is, as one user noted, there was one to destroy. And while Rih-Rih is usually on petty patrol, she was too busy celebrating the airing of the Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime — mind you the same show Banks was watching while dissing her — to worry about Banks’ attacks.

This also comes after Banks came for Lizzo and made insensitive remarks about her weight as well. The key point to note here is that both Rihanna and Lizzo are living their best lives while Banks is home recording videos.

We’ve got some of the responses to Azealia Banks attacking Rihanna below.

