B. Simone Claims Jesus Is Her Manager In Regards To Social Injustice, Gets Dragged With The Book Of Matthew

B. Simone is the latest celebrity who has felt the wrath for seemingly choosing to stay quiet during protests.

On Saturday (May 30), the social media star took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the civil unrest going on across the country and specifically Black Lives Matter. In regards to the overall current state of events, B. Simone called out allies and non-people of color for their lack of response in the fight for justice, calling on them to get involved outside of sharing memes online.

“Doing your part is more than social media,” B. Simone wrote. “Doing you part is loving your neighbors, praying for the enemy, calling your blk friends N Checking on them , signing petitions , donating , meditating , looking in the mirror and becoming better. B4 i try to lead let me examine myself!”

Doing your part is more than social media! Doing you part is loving your neighbors, praying for the enemy, calling your blk friends N Checking on them , signing petitions , donating , meditating , looking in the mirror and becoming better. B4 i try to lead let me examine myself! — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 31, 2020

But when fans asked for her official position on the protest, Simone became less vocal stating she needed to think “what would Jesus do” before choosing to speak out,

“I’m not living to please man I’m here to please God at the end of the day i am a CHRISTIAN,” B. Simone said. “I’m God fearing i have to answer to Him ! I’m going to ask myself WWJD not what would an angry black woman do ! I am angry but i am also trying to be Godly.”

I’m not living to please man I’m here to please God at the end of the day i am a CHRISTIAN ! I’m God fearing i have to answer to Him ! I’m going to ask myself WWJD not what would an angry black woman do ! I am angry but i am also trying to be Godly — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 31, 2020

Of course, her reaction angered quite a few fans who called out the online entrepreneur for not considering her faith when doing skits online for entertainment.

how b simone too christian to help speak and act on blacklivesmatter but can shake her ass & allat other shit ON A DAILY pic.twitter.com/TcNgmFys7h — VictoriaJ (@yeavicki) May 31, 2020

B. Simone is joining the long list of Black celebrities getting canceled and questioned over their silence during protests. As previously reported, Lil Wayne caught heat after victim-blaming the Black community for the death of George Floyd before calling out protestors for not being “specific” with their calls against police brutality.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific,” Lil Wayne said. “And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge. We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

Shameik Moore decided to join the cancel party by suggesting Rosa Parks could have “taken a cab.”

As the list of canceled celebrities continues to grow, Twitter had plenty to say about it, making sure to keep tally of those not utilizing their voice but using the Black community for support.

Shameik Moore

Odell Beckham Jr

Summer Walker

Desi Banks

Travis Scott

Killer Mike

Keri Hilson

Lil Wayne

B Simone

Shekinah Jo

DaBaby

Clifford’s PR TEAMS THIS WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/0UDhtrfzwr — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) May 31, 2020

After attempting to explain away her error, B. Simone ultimately doubled down on her response by posting a video of her protesting with others in Atlanta.

Y’all canceled B.Simone soo bad she started protestin 😭😭. She just look like she fake protesting. She say “woooooooo”…. “Lesssgoo” Lmfaooo.. pic.twitter.com/Bn5o3IQxr9 — GOD FIRST ➐ (@liljaedoug) May 31, 2020

Check out what Twitter had to say below.