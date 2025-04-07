Subscribe
Politics

Barack Obama Calls Out Blatant Double Standards

Barack Obama States The Obvious, He Wouldn’t Have Gotten Away With The Nonsense Donald Trump Is Doing

Published on April 7, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Donald Trump / Barack Obama

Barack Obama didn’t bite his tongue when speaking about the blatant double standards when it comes to the lack of outrage towards Donald Trump’s reckless policies and behavior.
Our forever President, Barack Obama, stated the very obvious during an on-stage interview at Hamilton College while speaking on what Trump is currently doing in their first 100 days as President.

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” Obama said Thursday during the interview, where attendees were not allowed to record, according to CNN. “It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me or a whole bunch of my predecessors.” The gloves were off when Obama spoke explicitly about Trump using the presidency to bully private institutions to bend to his ridiculous will. “Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that you will not be allowed into government buildings,” Obama continued. “We will punish you economically for dissenting from the [Obamacare] or the Iran Deal.” He continued, “The idea that a White House can say to law firms, if you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively…that kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.” Obama also revealed that he is more deeply concerned” about the Trump administration’s threats to American universities “if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech.

Obama Touched On The Stupid Tariffs

He also touched on Trump’s stupid implementation of sweeping tariffs on countries, mainly our trading partners, adding he doesn’t believe it “is going to be good for America.” Well, he couldn’t be more correct. Since Trump rolled his orange behind out into the Rose Garden with that board with all of the “reciprocal tariffs” in response to “trade barriers,” most economists couldn’t figure out what his administration came up with, the global stock market has been in free fall, the US economy is tanking, and talks of a worldwide recession have reached an all-time high.
But what seems to be keeping Obama up at night is the Trump administration’s continued attack on Americans’ rights. We hope Obama continues to speak about what’s going on; his voice is always needed. You can see more reactions to his comments in the gallery below.

