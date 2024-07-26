Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris For POTUS, Xitter Erupts
Barack Obama officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president, and social media exploded with the news. On Friday morning (July 26), former President Barack Obama officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president this November. The news set the Internet ablaze, as social media users chimed in with their responses. The 44th president posted a video to X, formerly Twitter which captured him and former First Lady Michelle Obama calling Harris (decked out in a tan pantsuit no less) after her speech in Indianapolis to members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta on Wednesday (July 24). In the video, Harris responded joyfully, “Thank you both! It means so much. And, and we’re going to have some fun with this, too, aren’t we?”Former President
“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris,” Obama wrote in the post. “We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.” He and Michelle Obama also released a joint statement designed to fundraise for Harris’ campaign publicly, writing: “There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people.” The endorsement by Barack Obama comes after a few days of speculation as to why he hadn’t issued it before when President Joe Biden announced he wasn’t going to seek re-election on Sunday. Some Trump supporters were dismissive of the Obamas’ endorsement. “Posting your ‘Support’ for Kamala really late/early hoping nobody would see,” a Marjorie Taylor Green fan account posted, adding “Looks like Obama was able to get Kamala to agree to be his puppet.” Others were wildly supportive, remarking how the former president was savvy in making his endorsement – the two have been close since his campaign run in 2007. They also chided early stories claiming that he wasn’t supportive of the vice president’s campaign. Take a look at the responses to the endorsement below.
