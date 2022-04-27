My Neck & My Back: Ben Simmons Ferociously Flamed By Twitter After Brooklyn Nets Playoff Ouster

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ben Simmons entered the NBA with tons of promise as the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft with many observers taking note of his athleticism, skill, and size. Simmons, now something of a pariah in the league for various documented reasons, suffered the brunt of criticism after the Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics this week.

Simmons hasn’t played since last season when the Philadelphia 76ers went down against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference semifinal game. Most remember this particular loss due to Simmons’ decision to pass on slamming the ball into the cup and looking tentative in the glare of the big lights.

After a long, drawn-out split from the 76ers, Simmons finally landed with the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for James Harden and other players, which was assumed to be a necessary boost for both players in desperate need of fresh starts. Simmons remained on the pine throughout the duration of the season and the playoffs even with weighty promises that he would be returning to the court in the last series.

Sports pundits and online critics alike have aimed tons of vitriol in the direction of Simmons, questioning his heart, desire to play, and if he’s actually even nursing a sore back as widely reported. Some have come to the defense of Simmons, such as comedian and actor Jamie Foxx, who slammed ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for some of his harsh barbs towards the player.

At just 25 years of age, Simmons can easily bounce back from his current public standing. In the meantime, NBA Twitter is getting their jokes off at the expense of Ben Simmons and we’ve got those reactions below.

