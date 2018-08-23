BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’ [Photos]

Watching young, Black Millenials trying to make it in Brooklyn has got to make for great entertainment, right? That’s what BET is banking on in its just announced new reality show, Hustle In Brooklyn.

BET Networks touts they will be following the “young and sexy millennials” as they “balance in their professional hustle and personal lives.”

It seems like up and coming artist, PR rep and management are popular gigs amongst this set. We’ll be tuning in for the inevitable social media reactions off G.P.

Hustle In Brooklyn is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 23, at 10pm ET on BET. Find out more about the cast in the gallery.