BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’ [Photos]

Watching young, Black Millenials trying to make it in Brooklyn has got to make for great entertainment, right? That’s what BET is banking on in its just announced new reality show, Hustle In Brooklyn.
BET Networks touts they will be following the “young and sexy millennials” as they “balance in their professional hustle and personal lives.”
It seems like up and coming artist, PR rep and management are popular gigs amongst this set. We’ll be tuning in for the inevitable social media reactions off G.P.
Hustle In Brooklyn is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 23, at 10pm ET on BET. Find out more about the cast in the gallery.
1. Alicia Gooding @msgooding
Alicia is a media maven and co-owner of THE CODE PR firm, who has represented a range of talent from entertainers to athletes including Busta Rhymes, Safaree, Erica Mena, social media influencer Fatboy SSE and NFL wide receiver Roger “Otto” Lewis
2. Azia Toussaint @azia.iam
As an up and coming rapper, singer, model and designer, there’s nothing creative that Azia CAN’T do. Modeling credits include Cupcake Mafia, Terry Mac and Rock Smith. Azia was also influential in the Yeezy Season 3 shoe design
3. Darnell King @aioxoia
As a record producer and engineer, Darnell has worked with artists such as Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, French Montana, Timbaland, Torey Lanez, Ma$e and more. Dedicated to the music hustle and confident in his ability, Darnell opened his own recording space, Brick House Studios. In addition to running his studio, Darnell also produces for music label RocNation.
4. Ivy Rivera @theivyrivera
Ivy is a Project Manager at eOne Music and keeps her ear to the ground for the next big star. Currently, she’s working with Lil Kim, Waka Flocka, Maino, Elle Varner, Marsha Ambrosius, and Royce Da 5’9.
5. Santos Garcia @tosmoney
Santos’ name already rings bells in the industry. He owns the marketing firm, Sense 93, does Marketing and Promotions for Def Jam and is a tour manager for R&B artist, Ne-Yo. Brownsville is home, but Santos’ eyes are set on global expansion.
6. Ron “Baggy Large” Walker @baggy.large
Baggy was born into the hustle. Since a young age, when his father was incarcerated, he’s been providing for his family by any means necessary. Now, he’s focused on making noise as a rapper and artist.
8. Danielle Rosias @dannyduces_
With an Instagram following of almost 120k, Danielle prides herself on being Instafamous. As an often risqué wardrobe wearing influencer and event host, she knows her sexy sells. She’s using what she has to get what she wants, but that’s not all that defines her.
10. Jesse Brown @uknojb
This celebrity talent manager for Grammy Award-winning producer $K Music stays busy in artist development, as a program manager for Hitz 101.9 FM radio, and managing his Hip Hop and R&B radio show with cohosts Johnathan Fernandez and Niyah Lee.
