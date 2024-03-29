Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ Declared a GOAT By Social Media 10 Minutes Into 1 Hour Album

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s here. Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, dropped at midnight (ET) on Thursday night, Friday morning (March 29) and had social media users basically christening it a greatest of all time project before actually finishing the project.

Seriously. At 12:15 people were acting like Bey save music itself dispute their. being a whole hour of music left if you hit play on the album exactly at midnight. But such hyperbole should have been expected since the moment Mrs. Carter announced the new project in viral form during the Super Bowl.

What we get was a 27-track album that runs for an hour and 17 minutes and the guests, featured on the tracklisting, include Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Linda Martell and, wait for it, Rumi Carter. The Carters always make sure their seeds get those publishing credits, early.

Oh yeah, she’s reportedly in Japan.

Check out some of the more audacious reactions to Cowboy Carter in the gallery.