Queen Biz: Beyoncé Breaks All-Time Record For Most Grammy Wins By A Female Artist

Beyoncé has seemingly accomplished every high mark a musician can achieve, and she continues to outdo herself in the awards space as well. After Sunday (March 14), Queen Bey became the all-time leader of Grammy Awards wins by a female artist after nabbing her 28th trophy.
The Houston native was nominated for Best R&B Performance for the song “Black Parade,” a song that was released on Juneteenth in 2020 and was featured on The Lion King inspired album, The Lion King: The Gift. Produced by Beyoncé and Derek Dixie, the empowering track was the most nominated song at the 63rd Grammy Awards for four nominations, including the Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories.
It was a big night for Bey’s Houston sistren in Megan Thee Stallion as well, who won the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance awards for the remix to “Savage” which features Beyoncé flexing her rapping skills. As a result, the singer also shared those honors well.
Beyoncé also won the Best Music Video Grammy Award for the dazzling ” Brown Skin Girl,” a track that features Saint Jhn, WIZKID, and Blue Ivy Carter, who is almost destined to become a star herself if she continues down the path of her musician parents.
During Beyoncé’s acceptance speech, she made mention of her status as an artist that aims to promote uplifting images, but most especially as it relates to the reality of Black people in America given the past year of turmoil.
View Beyoncé’s acceptance speech below. Keep scrolling to see the glowing reactions from Twitter.
Photo: Getty
