The string of bad press out of the Dominican Republic continues. Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz aka Big Papi has reportedly been shot in his hometown on Santo Domingo.

I just spoke to @dSoldevila who is at the clinic where David Ortiz is currently being treated. Dionisio said me that the attending doctor told him that David was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through and through; he’s currently in surgery. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Details are sketchy but he has been hospitalized and was taken to surgery after being shot in the back.

Early word is he was the victim of a robbery or burglary attempt, and the would-be thief has been apprehended (see below).

Prayers up for Big Papi.

This story is developing.