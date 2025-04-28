Subscribe
Close
News

Bill Belichick Gets Blitzed By 24-Year-Old Girlfriend On Live TV

Published on April 28, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bill Belichick Gets Blitzed By 24-Year-Old Girlfriend On Live TV

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Lately, NFL legend Bill Belichick hasn’t been making headlines for his playbook, it’s all eyes on his awkward love life. The 73-year-old coach has been catching heat, and a whole lotta side-eyes, over his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader. They popped up together publicly in early 2023, not long after Bill called it quits with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Since then, folks haven’t stopped talking, and not just because of the wild 49-year age gap.
What’s got the internet buzzing now is an awkward-as-hell moment that played out during a CBS News segment. A reporter casually asked Bill how he and Jordon first met, a pretty basic question, right? But before Bill could even get a word out, Jordon’s voice cut through from behind a monitor like a record scratch, “We’re not talking about this,” she snapped, clearly not here for the small talk. It got tense fast. The vibe in the room shifted immediately, and when the anchor tried to press a little, Jordon shut it down again, flat out saying, “No.” The reporter eventually jumped in with a voiceover to save the moment, saying it’s just a topic “neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.” Now, this whole scene has gone viral, and people are calling it one of the most awkward couple moments they’ve ever seen on camera. Fans are confused, critics are dragging it, and the memes, ruthless.
Let’s be real, Bill’s always been known for keeping it low-key and all business. But now he’s stepping into a new kind of spotlight, one that’s got way more drama than any post-game presser.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

NFL North Carolina

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close