Billy Porter Snatches Edges with Shade Blocking Hat, Twitter Responds

When it comes to red carpets, no one slays them quite like Billy Porter. So when he stepped out for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, you know it was nothing short of epic.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), Pose actor Billy Porter accessorized his custom Baja East crystal-encrusted blue outfit with a custom Sarah Sokol hat. The wide-brimmed hat, which was made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist-engineer group Smooth Technology, featured a motorized peek-a-boo crystal curtains that closes and opens on command via a remote control.