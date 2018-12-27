Eyes Wide Shut: Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ A Hit On Social Media, Inspires Hilarious Memes

When Netflix released its latest original film Bird Box, we sure the streaming giant didn’t think it would become a social media phenomenon. Over the Christmas holiday, viewers watched and hilariously reacted to film in the only way social media knows how to and that is memes.

The film starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Lil Rel and more focused on a group of people shacked up in a house trying to not become victims of an unseen entity forcing people to violently kill themselves. Realizing quickly that the only way they can be affected by the invisible enemy is through sight quickly cover up all the windows and if they have to traverse outside cover their eyes with blindfolds.

The film which could be described as if M.Night Shyamalan’s awful film The Happening and John Krasinski’s perfect A Quiet Place had just an okay child has been the talk of Twitter since its release. Hell, if you didn’t watch the film at all, you could probably piece together the most significant moments of Bird Box just based on the hilarious memes that viewers posted about it on the social media platform.

The film which is holding a respectable 66% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% audience score was honestly made even better thanks to Twitter. If you don’t believe us hit the gallery below to see the hilarious memes that the film generated.

Photo: Netflix