Subscribe
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Published on June 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Billionaires Row & Dingers Squad VIPs At CSE Maxim's A Great Gatsby Affair

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty / Lamor Whitehead

The Niggler, aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead, is going to prison for a long time.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ mentee, allegedly Bishop Lamor Whitehead, will head to prison for nine years.

Whitehead’s prison sentence is a verdict of him hoodwinking and bamboozling a parishioner’s mother out of her life savings, plus other scams.

The decision comes after Judge Lorna Schofield listened to testimony from the victims of Whitehead’s scamming and from the “Bling Bishop” himself, who took a page out of rapper The Game’s book, namedropping everyone he allegedly dealt with.

Per The Daily News:

Manhattan federal court Judge Lorna Schofield handed the term after hearing from financially destroyed victims and Whitehead himself, who namedropped a laundry list of city and state officials he’s dealt with, including the mayor, state Attorney General Letitia James, Brooklyn District Attorney General Eric Gonzalez, his predecessor, the late Ken Thompson, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and others, none of whom were in attendance. 

“I don’t see any remorse for your conduct,” Judge Schofield said, describing the evidence as “frankly overwhelming.”

Lamor Whitehead’s Reckoning Comes After A Jury Hit With A Guilty Verdict In March

A jury hit Whitehead, the pastor of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn, with a guilty verdict for five counts, including wire fraud, attempted extortion, lying to the FBI, and other charges from three different schemes in March.

Prosecutors successfully argued during the trial that Whitehead abused the trust of his loyal followers, defrauding them out of tens of thousands of dollars by dangling his ties to Mayor Adams.

Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement:

“Lamore Whitehead is a con man who stole millions of dollars in a string of financial. frauds and even stole from one of his parishioners. He lied to federal agents and again to the court during his trial. Today’s sentence puts an end to Whitehead’s various schemes and reflects this office’s commitment to bring accountability to those who abuse their positions of trust.”

Social Media Also Wants Eric Adams In Prison

The reactions to the news of Whitehead going to prison for nine years are pouring in.

Of course, many are clowing the Bling Bishop, but many of the reactions want NYC Mayor Eric Adams to end up behind bars.

DO @NYCMAYOR NEXT PLEASE AND THANK YOU @FBI,” one user on X wrote. 

Mayor Adams was not accused of any wrongdoing during Whitehead’s trial, but Mayor Mixxy does have his own issues he needs to worry about and could face some serious jail time, according to some legal experts, if the FBI investigation he is currently under turns up damning evidence.

The gallery below shows more reactions to Lamor Whitehead heading to prison for nine years.

1. Damn, y’all don’t like Mayor Mixxy at all

2. Where is the lie?

3. Oop

4. The walls are closing in on Eric Admas

5. Welp

6.

7. They sure don’t.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

RELATED TAGS

bishop lamor whitehead Crime and Justice Mayor Eric Adams
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 13, 2024
News

Serena Williams Applauds Caitlin Clark’s Handling Of Press Scrutiny

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 15, 2023
News

Diddy Returns The Keys To New York City To The Mayor’s Office

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
News

Did Pharrell Williams Diss Drake On “Double Life” Track?

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC 10 items
Politics

Tim Scott Continues To Lie Through His Gums, Fact-Checked By ABC Host About Volient Crime Numbers Under Biden Administration

Billionaires Row & Dingers Squad VIPs At CSE Maxim's A Great Gatsby Affair 13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
News

Megan Thee Stallion The Latest Female Celebrity Victimized By A Deepfake Porn Video On X

Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close