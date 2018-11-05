Blac Chyna Drops Struggle Bar Littered Rap Single, Twitter Trashes It

Blac Chyna dropped her first proper rap single today (Nov. 5). Jeremih and Yo Gotti are on the track, but Twitter is still dismissing it as the peakest of trash.

The song is called “Deserve” and the refrain goes “these broke n*ggas don’t deserve this p*ssy.” She also rapped about pulling a Tech out.

Yeah, okay.

Appropriately, Twitter is dragging the Blac Chyna and her song to the wack rap underworld. Peep the best of it in the gallery.

Let us go on the record as saying this is not Hip-Hop. Blac Chyna is trying to finesse a check, period.