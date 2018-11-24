BlackFridayMadness: Twitter Reflects On Black Friday Shopping Horror Stories

Black Friday, the so-called beginning of the Chrismas shopping season where folks hit up department stores and duke it out over discounted goods right after giving thanks. Twitter took a moment to highlight all of the horror stories brought on by the day.

This is precisely why Cyber Monday is better.

With great discounts comes fades, trampling and full-on mayhem as people fight over the last television down or a toaster oven. While the day has taken a backseat in favor of folks sitting home and completing their holiday shopping safely on the internet, there are still some who will venture out immediately after their Thanksgiving meals in hopes of landing that highly sought after gift for a great price.

In honor of the day Twitter users made sure to reflect on the turmoil that day usually brings by sharing videos and photos from shopping malls, Best Buy, Wal-Mart and wherever folks like to do their Black Friday shopping. If these don’t scare you out of risking it all to get a PlayStation 4 on sale nothing will.

Hit the gallery below to see the madness that accompanies the doorbuster sales that Black Friday brings every year.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty