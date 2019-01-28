‘Black Panther’ Wins Top SAG Award, Twitter Shouts “Wakanda Forever!” #SAGAwards

The 2019 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards show has just concluded and Black Panther took home the event’s top award, with lead actor Chadwick Boseman giving a rousing speech that challenged the industry. As expected, Twitter fans gave King T’Challa a proper warrior’s salute and have been yelling “Wakanda Forever!” since the big win.

Black Panther won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and a bulk of the main cast members, including Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’ o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and others. Boseman used the moment to speak to doubters who didn’t think a superhero film belonged in the conversation of one of the top films of the past year, including one that featured a largely Black cast.

“We all know what it’s like to be told that there’s not a place for you to be featured,” Boseman said. “We know what it’s like to be told that there’s not a screen for you to be featured on — a stage for you to be featured on.”

He added, “We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above…and that is what we went to work with every day because we know that had something special that we wanted to give the world…that we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”

Word.

The film also took home a SAG for Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture, beating out Mission Impossible: Fallout much to the disappointment of a handful of fans of the Tom Cruise franchise. And don’t think we didn’t peep Chadwick Boseman teasing the sequel for the film.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Black Panther winning SAG’s top award below.

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭 Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Photo: Getty