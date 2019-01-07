‘Black Panther’ Snubbed At The Golden Globes, Twitter Loses Its Vibranium

Wakanda Forever? The cast of the groundbreaking Marvel film Black Panther was on hand at the 76th annual Golden Globes Sunday night to do the signature salute, but they left the building without a single award.

As you can imagine Twitter was furious they wasted their time only to be disappointed.

The Ryan Coogler directed film was nominated for Best Original Score and the biggest category of the night Best Motion Picture (Drama). Unfortunately, the movie which leaped over Titanic to become the third top-grossing film of all time in North America lost to First Man and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Twitter users expressed their disappointment but wasn’t surprised at the Hollywood Film Association’s nomination of the film but not blessing it with awards. Some accuse the HFA of just using these diverse films like Black Panther, BlacKkKlansmen and Crazy Rich Asians which were also snubbed to lure in viewers.

Despite those three films not taking home any awards, there were some bright spots. Despite Green Book currently facing questions on the validity of its story, Mahershala Ali won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor (Comedy or Musical) for his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley. Regina King won Best Supporting Actress (Drama) for her riveting performance in If Beale Street Could Talk and had one of the night’s best moments due to her fantastic acceptance speech.

All hope is not lost for Black Panther, there still is the Oscars, but we’re not holding our breath, but we will keep hope alive. You can see the reaction to Black Panther’s snubbing in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty