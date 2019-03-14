Black Skin Goals Danai Gurira Only Actor Not Credited On ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster, Twitter Enraged

As Marvel builds anticipation for Avengers: Endgame, fans noticed something odd on a newly released poster for the film. While Danai Gurira appears as Black Panther character Okoye on the promotional photo, her name is the one and only name not listed at the top — every other actor who appears in character at her side is credited.

Marvel fans are pissed, Black Twitter is pissed, and we’re sure Gurira is somewhere pissed too. See reactions below.

UPDATE: After being dragged by the internet, Marvel updated their promotional photo to include Danai Gurira’s name. In an all too casual statement, they wrote alongside the new pic “She should have been up there all this time.” See below.

