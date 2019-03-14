Whatever It Takes: Marvel Drops New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer, Twitter Is Emotional

A new Avengers: Endgame trailer has dropped, and it will give you all the feels.
After a bunch of old footage showing how far heroes like Captain America and Iron Man have come, those who survived the Thanos snap are uniting under the mantra “Whatever it takes.”
Who will survive? Who will come back? Will Captain Marvel bless Thanos with the fade? Why does Hawkeye have that haircut?
So many questions, that we’ll find out on April 26. Also, you just know Thor and Captain Marvel are going to be a problem.
Check out the new trailer below, peep the reactions in the gallery.
