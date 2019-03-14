Whatever It Takes: Marvel Drops New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer, Twitter Is Emotional

A new Avengers: Endgame trailer has dropped, and it will give you all the feels.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/P5HzkLSd9t — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 14, 2019

After a bunch of old footage showing how far heroes like Captain America and Iron Man have come, those who survived the Thanos snap are uniting under the mantra “Whatever it takes.”

Who will survive? Who will come back? Will Captain Marvel bless Thanos with the fade? Why does Hawkeye have that haircut?

So many questions, that we’ll find out on April 26. Also, you just know Thor and Captain Marvel are going to be a problem.

My heart stopped.The strongest Avengers in one frame#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/xvqgRtV6cW — ᴀsʜɪɪɪ sᴛᴀɴs ɢᴏᴏsᴇ (@OnlyBlackSheep) March 14, 2019

Check out the new trailer below, peep the reactions in the gallery.