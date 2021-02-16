Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey While On DJ Vlad, Twitter Demands He Stop Being Interviewed

No one in their right mind actually cares what Boosie thinks about the dating life of Lori Harvey, unless you’re DJ Vlad. The Baton Rouge rapper paid a visit to the infamous interviewer and offered up a toxic hot take that has some people mad, and plenty of folk used to his shenanigans finding it on brand.



power, boosting her reputation. Apparently he thinks only a “simp” like MJB would actually wife her. 🤔 #Clique is he making points or just blowing air here? pic.twitter.com/rwy891VrCQ — ItsOnSite (@ItsOnSiteTV) February 16, 2021

First of all, Boosie has shown himself to be an unrepentant homophobe (and a transphobe who was checked by Mike Tyson) and has a lengthy list of controversial opinions on his resume. So he’s not exactly at the top of the list for insight into celebrity dating gossip, but here we are.

Lori Harvey has been romantically tied to different men, most recently actor Michael Jordan, and previously rapper Future. And there is nothing wrong with that. However, while discussing her “body count” with Vlad, Boosie was riding for giving men more credit when it comes to getting with multiple women.

“I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this,” said Boosie. “Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit. Who not housing her, running through her.”

Yeah, he was only warming up. Boosie added, “I know Lori is a beautiful woman but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.”

What? Did we mention he also called MJB a simp?

Vlad only added to the struggle by basically saying Lori Harvey isn’t all that before continuing with more cringe about who’s the top Black actor in Hollywood. You can’t make this type of profound struggle.

We’re going to guess Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey will be just fine.

The audacity of Boosie defaming Harvey for any sort of promiscuity when he has multiple kids from different mothers was not lost on the Internets. They are going in on Boosie, yet again.