MMA Bout Between Male Fighters & Female Models Sparks Shock
#BruhNews: Fight Fans Disgusted After MMA Fighters Scrapped With Female Models
Mixed martial arts, widely referred to as MMA, has its fair share of fans in the States and around the globe, and some viewers are reacting in shock over a recent bout in Romania. In this particular MMA match, two male fighters took on a trio of Instagram models and savagely unleashed blows upon them, prompting many fight fans to share their disgust at the display. As seen via The Daily Mail, an MMA fight put on by the Real Xtreme Fighting organization, also known as RXF, featured two male fighters, Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu. They were up against models Alicia Bonita, who also provides content on OnlyFans, Denisa Costea, and Maria Adriana. The models donned protective headgear and danced suggestively for the fans in attendance while the men came to the ring dressed in traditional MMA wear for male participants sans headgear. Prisecaru, who is a content creator known for posting zany videos of himself in varying stages of undress, and Rechinu, an actual fighter, easily won their bout by unleashing heavy blows upon the women. According to the outlet, one approving voice among the negative chatter was media personality Andrew Tate, a former combat sports fighter himself. RXF has put on an intergender bout previously featuring a man fighting two women and made its rounds on social media when it first aired. With this latest stunt from RXF, MMA fans are wondering aloud how the match was allowed to go forward at the great risk of injury for its participants. We’re sharing a link to the video and electing not to share it in the body of the post. We do urge caution as the images may be disturbing to some. Check out those reactions below. — Photo: Screengrab/RXF
