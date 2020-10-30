Busta Rhymes Drops Long-Awaited Extinction Level Event 2, Twitter Is East Coast Stomping

Busta Rhymes is currently basking in the glow of releasing his long-awaited album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which was promised to be the best of his career. Now that it’s here and fans have had a chance to run through the project, the reactions are pouring in on Twitter at the moment.

At 48 years of age, Busta, who has been rapping professionally since the early 1990s, doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone at this stage of his life. However, the undeniable talent and ability to weave his unique vocal instrument to whatever production is provided to him still remain wholly intact.

Across 22 tracks, Bussa Bus is still very much the star of the show although many are talking about the appearance of a certain Compton MC as well.. We’re publishing a review of ELE2 later today (Oct. 30) but it’s fair to say that fans on Twitter are very pleased by what they’re hearing thus far. Check out those reactions below.

To experience Busta Rhymes’ Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God for yourself via your preferred DSPs, click here.

