Boxer Shakur Stevenson In War Of Words With Cam'Ron & Ma$e

Cam’ron & Ma$e Fire Back At Shakur Stevenson, Claims Boxer Tweeted About Duo For 4 Hours

Published on July 9, 2024
Shakur Stevenson v Artem Harutyunyan Shakur Stevenson is the current WBC Lightweight champion and made a successful defense of his title over the weekend against Artem Harutyunyan in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, N.J. The fight was reportedly not a thrilling one, with Cam’Ron and Ma$e critiquing Stevenson’s performance, promoting a fiery tirade from the boxer online that has now erupted into a true war of words. Shakur Stevenson, 27, was made aware of the disdain that not only fight fans but his corner also noticed on July 6. Many times throughout the fight, Stevenson’s corner pleaded with him to throw punches but Harutyunyan was also relatively inactive. This performance caught the eye of Cam’Ron and Ma$e, who had some things to say on their It Is What It Is sports talk program.
Much of the vitriol from Stevenson landed in the direction of Ma$e, and we’ll share some of the Xitter replies in question in the gallery below. Let’s just say that it’s very much up for Stevenson against the It Is What It Is hosts. The artist born Mason Betha responded to Stevenson with a menacing drawl letting it be known in so many words that it can turn to beef if it needs to. Killa Cam also added some sauce on top of the brewing beef, telling Stevenson that street boxing isn’t the same as boxing in the ring. Despite enjoying his recent title defense, Shakur Stevenson has been going off on Xitter, which made Ma$e and Cam’Ron essentially say that the boxer is crashing out. Check out the chatter and reactions below.
