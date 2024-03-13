Candace Owens Bets Career On Wife Of French President Emmanuel Macron Being A Man

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens was trending on the X social media platform after making a statement aimed at the wife of the president of France. The controversial conservative pundit said that she would bet her career on the wife of President Emmanuel Macron being a man.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday (March 12), Candace Owens took shots at Brigette Macron, 70, the wife of President Macron, 46, who has been the target of a conspiracy that suggests Mrs. Macron is not a woman.

“After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” Owens shared on X. “Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying.”

As seen in Daily Mail, the claims around Mrs. Macron date back to 2021 when two women, a psychic and a freelance journalist, made the charge in a documentary. The outlet adds that the root of the rumor came from a false claim issued by Faits et Documents, a far-right publication just after President Macron was elected.

On Monday (March 11), Owens delved into the conspiracy at length on her podcast which was no doubt inspired by comments made by Tiphaine Auzière, the daughter of Mrs. Macron and President Macron’s stepdaughter.

Auzière spoke with the Paris Match outlet to discuss the claims that her mother was born male. Adding to this, Auzière shared that she was just 10 years old to learn that her mother was involved with a student who was 25 years her junior.

Owens added at the end of her Tuesday tweet that she doesn’t intend to stop investigating the angle and called on other journalists to do the same.

On X, Candace Owens and her comments caused some commotion. We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty